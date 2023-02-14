Australian cricketer prefers cash-rich HBL PSL 8 over domestic tournament

Australian pacer, Andrew Tye, has preferred HBL Pakistan Super League over playing for his domestic side, Western Australia’s remaining matches in the ongoing Marsh One-Day Cup.

The right-arm pacer will be representing Karachi Kings in the HBL PSL 8, which has ruled him out for the final two games of the tournament against South Australia (in Adelaide on Wednesday) and Tasmania (in Hobart on February 26) as well as the final on March 8.

Tye’s absence will be a massive blow to the domestic side’s title defence. The 36-year-old isn’t contracted with Western Australia, but is a regular part of their playing XI in the white-ball games.

Karachi Kings will play their first match of the season against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday in National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Earlier, England batter, Alex Hales has decided to skip England’s upcoming tour to Bangladesh, in order to honour his £145,000 contract with Islamabad United for the upcoming edition of HBL Pakistan Super League.