NATIONAL

PTA unveils centralized platform for cyber security management

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched its National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC), a centralized platform for the management of cyber security incidents in the telecom sector.

The NTSOC is established under the Pakistan National Cyber security Policy 2021 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016), with the goal of securing Pakistan’s critical telecom data and infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

The NTSOC is the first ever sectoral Security Operations Center in Pakistan, after issuance of Cyber Security Policy. It is comprised of three key components: Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence, and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) which have been indigenously customized to improve the country’s cyber-security ranking.

The NTSOC will have integration with telecom operators’ SOCs and the national Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), ensuring quick and effective incident response. Six telecom operators have been integrated with the NTSOC, with the rest to follow gradually. The project includes continuous enhancements in the provided solution to keep pace with evolving cyber-security threats.

