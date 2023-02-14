IHC Registrar Office raises objection on Imran Khan’s appeal

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday raised objections on petition seeking appearance of PTI chief Imran Khans before the banking court through video link in the prohibited funding case.

The Registrar Office said that the petitioner had not done his biometric verification so far. Imran Khan had prayed the court that he should be allowed to appear before the Banking Court through video link due to his health conditions.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan had challenged the decision of the Banking Court which had summoned him in personal capacity on February 15 and granted him the last opportunity in this regard.

The FIA had registered an FIR against Imran Khan and others under Foreign Exchange Act after the decision of ECP in the prohibited funding case.