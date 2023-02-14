NATIONAL

Malakand deputy commissioner orders increase in night-time patrolling

By Staff Report
Policemen guide residents as they line up in a queue outside the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office for new registrations and biometric verification under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Peshawar on May 4, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Shahid Khan Mohmand has instructed officials and Malakand Levies to increase night-time patrolling in the district to maintain peace and order.

Assistant commissioners under him have been directed to visit their respective areas regularly, review the security situation, and take measures accordingly.

Shakil Khan, the assistant commissioner of Batkhela, visited several Levis posts in Khar town and Batkhela late at night and checked duty records and officials on duty, in compliance with the Mohmand’s directives.

The protection of lives and property is the top priority, and security officials showing lethargy in their duties will be dealt with strictly, warned Mohmand.

Last month’s mosque bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has underscored a resurgence in militant attacks in recent months in the nation.

The principal threat to Pakistan is an organisation called the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was formed in 2007 as an umbrella organisation of various hardline groups operating individually.

TTP pledges allegiance to, and gets its name from, the Afghan Taliban, but is not directly a part of the group that now rules neighbouring Afghanistan. Its stated aim is to impose religious law in Pakistan, as the Taliban have done in Afghanistan.

— With Reuters

Previous article
Tax officials raid BBC India offices after critical documentary
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Rampant England look to ride ‘Bazball’ wave against depleted New Zealand

WELLINGTON: A depleted New Zealand under new captain Tim Southee face the daunting prospect of trying to halt in-form England when a two-Test series...

Three people killed in shooting at Michigan State University

LDA approves footbridge at Peco Road on Punjab ombudsman’s order

Cruise outshines Oscars rivals as Academy readies for award show

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.