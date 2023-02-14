Malakand deputy commissioner orders increase in night-time patrolling

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner Shahid Khan Mohmand has instructed officials and Malakand Levies to increase night-time patrolling in the district to maintain peace and order.

Assistant commissioners under him have been directed to visit their respective areas regularly, review the security situation, and take measures accordingly.

Shakil Khan, the assistant commissioner of Batkhela, visited several Levis posts in Khar town and Batkhela late at night and checked duty records and officials on duty, in compliance with the Mohmand’s directives.

The protection of lives and property is the top priority, and security officials showing lethargy in their duties will be dealt with strictly, warned Mohmand.

Last month’s mosque bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has underscored a resurgence in militant attacks in recent months in the nation.

The principal threat to Pakistan is an organisation called the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which was formed in 2007 as an umbrella organisation of various hardline groups operating individually.

TTP pledges allegiance to, and gets its name from, the Afghan Taliban, but is not directly a part of the group that now rules neighbouring Afghanistan. Its stated aim is to impose religious law in Pakistan, as the Taliban have done in Afghanistan.

— With Reuters