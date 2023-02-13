South Korea donates five computer scanners to facilitate overseas employment system

ISLAMABAD: South Korean Ambassador Mr. Suh Sangpyo on Monday handed over five units of computer equipment [scanners] to Director of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to facilitate the Overseas Employment System.

The donation was made in order to support the prompt administrative processing of the Employment Permit System (E9) project, which is being pursued under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan.

A donation ceremony was held to donate the units of computer equipment that can be

used in various ways, such as passport scanning, to the sending country (OEC) free

of charge, and opinions were exchanged on pending issues of the Employment

Permit System (E9) project between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Korea, Mr Suh Sangpyo, appreciated that Pakistani workers are getting more jobs in Korea under the Employment Permit System (E9) and also said that he would cooperate to further expand the EPS project in the future.

It merits mention that in 2022, about 2,000 Pakistani workers found employment in South

Korea through the Employment Permit System (E9).