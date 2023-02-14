HBL PSL 8 blasts off with adrenaline-pumping festivities

The opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition was staged at the Multan Cricket Stadium Monday evening, lighting up the city of saints. The ceremony — which was attended by fans at the stadium and watched on TV screens from across the country — kicked off with a soulful rendition of the National Anthem by Aima Baig. She was followed on stage by HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb, who addressed the jubilant crowd, thanking fans for their love and support. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee’s Chairman Najam Sethi then took the stage and vowed that the matches of the tournament would take place in Quetta and Peshawar as well next year. Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga also mesmerised fans with their performance. After that the three lead singers of the official PSL 8 anthem delighted the crowd with their performance, gearing them up for the match which is due to begin at 8pm today. The ceremony was wrapped up with a spectacular display of fireworks.

Chairman PCB Board Najam Sethi vowed that the board would ensure that PSL matches take place in Peshawar and Quetta next year.

“The PSL has given several assets to Pakistan. This has become an international brand that we can be proud of. This year [several] foreign and local players are debuting.”

He added that the tournament had given several stars to the national side, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali.

“Full congratulations in advance to those who will win. Let the game begin,” he added.

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb hoped that young players would perform well in the tournament. He also asked the fans in the stadium and around the world to enjoy the tournament.

“No matter which team wins […] the real victory is of Pakistan,” he added.

The event was a visual treat for cricket fans worldwide, featuring spectacular performances by renowned artists and musicians.

One of the ceremony’s highlights was the debut of the PSL 8 anthem, sung by the talented Abdullah Siddiqui, Asim Azhar, Faris Shafi, and Shae Gill. The audience was also treated to musical performances by the celebrated composer Sahir Ali Bagga and the gifted singer Aima Baig.

During the ceremony, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee, Najam Sethi, announced that Quetta and Peshawar would host PSL matches in 2024.

The tournament opener will feature the 2021 winners, Multan Sultans, taking on the reigning champions, Lahore Qalandars.

The final and closing ceremony will be held on March 19 in Lahore, hosting the play-offs.

Lahore Qalandars will be striving to make history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles, while Islamabad United will be looking to cement their legacy as the most successful team by lifting the trophy for the third time.

Rawalpindi will host 11 matches, while Karachi and Lahore will each host nine. Multan will have five home games.

The afternoon matches will start at 2 PM local time, while the evening matches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi will begin at 7 PM.

The evening matches in Multan will start at 6 PM, except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8 PM.