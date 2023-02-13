Islamabad, Abbottabad victorious in National Physical Disabled Cricket C’ship

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Abbottabad earned victories in the ongoing National Championship organized by Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association here at Bhutto Ground on Monday.

Islamabad PD defeated Azad Kashmir PD by 8 wickets while Abbottabad PD defeated Rawalpindi PD by 5 wickets and qualified for the second round. Islamabad PD easily defeated Azad Kashmir PD by 8 wickets in the first match of the ongoing National Championship organized by Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association at Bhutto Ground and qualified for the next round.

Azad Kashmir batted first and in 18.4 overs the entire team was bundled out for 90 runs. Ahmed Majeed was outstanding by scoring 26 runs. Sajjad Hussain, Sakhid Khan and Waqif Shah took two wickets each. Captain and wicket keeper Usman Paracha hunted 3 players behind the wickets.

In response, Islamabad achieved the required target of 92 runs for 2 wickets in 12 overs. Captain Usman Paracha hit 4 fours and made 32 runs not out. Adil Abbasi scored 23 runs and Usman Ghani scored 21 runs.

At the end of the match, Chief Guest, Deputy Director of Navy, Khaleeq Khan, gave a cash award along with Man of the Match trophy to Usman Pracha.

General Secretary PPDCA and Tournament Director Amiruddin Ansari, Regional Head Raja Muhammad Tahir and Javed Ashraf were also present on this occasion.

In the second match, Abbottabad PD defeated Rawalpindi PD by 5 wickets and qualified for the next stage. Rawalpindi PD batted first and scored 145 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Bilal Azim scored 49 runs with the help of 5 fours and one six while batting well while Muhammad Arsalan also scored 40 runs with the help of 5 fours and one six.

Aftab Hussain bowled well and got 4 wickets for just 11 runs. In reply, Abbottabad PD won by scoring 149 runs for 5 wickets. All-rounder Aftab Hussain hit 6 fours in a brilliant half-century of 51 runs, Rizwanullah hit 3 fours and a six in 44 runs not out. Qayyum Khan took 3 wickets. At the end of the match, Regional Head Javed Ashraf gave Aftab Hussain a cash award. In the second phase on Tuesday, Lahore would face Abbottabad at 9 am, while Islamabad will play Peshawar at 1:30 pm.