Student commits suicide by jumping from 3rd floor of school

HYDERABAD: A sixth grade student of a private school allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of the school building moments before the school’s closing time.

The incident happened in a school near Sehrish Nagar area in the limits of Qasimabad police station here on Monday.

The police said they had obtained CCTV footage in which the 12 or 13 years old girl could be seen climbing up the wall of the corridor of the classrooms and later jumping down.

He added that a person, who was said to be an employee of the school, could be seen approaching her apparently to try to stop her from committing suicide.

The SSP Hyderabad Ajmad Shaikh had formed a 4-member committee headed by ASP Alina Rajpar to probe the incident.

DSP Qasimabad, SHO Qasimabad and In Charge Naseem Nagar check post are members of the committee.

The police said it was not known what was the reason for the alleged suicide.

Meanwhile, the school management announced a 3-day closure owing to the death of the student on February 14 to 16.

The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico legal formalities.

The deceased girl’s family belonged to the Sanghar district where the dead body was shifted for the burial.