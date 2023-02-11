MoST proposes PSQCA DG’s appointment on deputation to ‘facilitate blue-eyed boy’

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has surpassingly proposed appointment of Director General (DG) of its attached department Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on deputation basis despite advertising the post as MP-1 scale for second time in an apparent move to “facilitate a blue-eyed boy”.

According to a summary, copy of which is available with this scribe, the ministry, despite admitting that the recruitment of DG PSQCA is under process after advertising the post for a second time, has informed the Federal Cabinet that the Minister of MoST wishes to appoint an BS 20 officer of Government of Balochistan on deputation basis for three years.

Surpassingly, the said official who has recently joined the ministry as Joint Secretary on deputation basis is being proposed as head of important department (PSQCA) without citing any legal justification. As the summary is self-explanatory, the decision of appointment of DG PSQCA on deputation is being made as the Minister wishes to do the same.

Interestingly, the ministry has recommended Farooq Ahmed Langov, who holds a degree of MA International Relations (2nd Division) and LLB (1st Division) for appointment against a purely technical post of DG PSQCA, saying that the minister wishes someone having administrative experiences to head the authority.

The summary, dated February 2, 2023, says the process of appointment of DG PSQCA was initiated by the Ministry after conversion of post of DG PSQCA into MP-I Scale with the approval of MP and SPS Scale Conversion Committee in its meeting held on 26.08.2021. The Finance Division also allowed the conversion of post into MP-I Scale via its letter dated 15.11.2021. The post of DG PSQCA was advertised on 27-11-2022 and a total of 98 applications were received of which shortlisting of the applications is under process.

“However, the Federal Minister of MoST being the Chairman of the Board of the Directors of PSQCA has proposed that since the post is mainly of Administrative nature therefore Farooq Ahmed Langov, BS 20 officer of Government of Balochistan may be posted as DG PSQCA on deputation basis for a period of three years.” The summary said.

The Ministry has, however, not mentioned the earlier advertisement/process of recruitment in 2021 and a case related to the same appointment which is pending at Islamabad High Court.

As per the Order Sheet of IHC dated January 30, 2023, the Assistant Attorney General has informed the court that the first advertisement for the post of DG PSQCA was published in 2021 and process was near completion when the government changed in the center. Subsequently a second advertisement was published on November 27, 2022. The Attorney as per the order sheet was asked to submit firm date, within which the appointment will be made on permanent basis, by March 16, 2023.

The Petitioner in the case Dr Shahzad Afzal, had prayed that appointment of head of PSQCA on acting basis was a breach of MP Scale Policy 2020 and no one can be appointed on acting basis for more than 90 days.

It may be mentioned here that MoST has not been able to fill the post of DG PSQCA since the retirement of DG Abdul Aleem Memon on September 25, 2021.

When contacted the Secretary MoST Ghulam Memon did not attend the phone and also avoided replying to queries shared with him via WhatsApp.