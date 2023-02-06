Opinion

Wasting food

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
Food wastage is a common yet dange-rous problem of society. Pakistan is an agricultural country that can easily cater to the food requirements of its people. The fertile soil of Punjab and other provinces, complemented by sufficient water resources provided by the Indus and its tributaries, make Pakistan a country perfect for producing food, not only for its own population but also for exporting to other countries to underpin the troubled economy. Yet, we are faced with severe food insecurity.

The problem became formidable after the devastating floods caused by the monsoon rains last year. The challenge of food security is severe in Balochistan where poverty is ruling unhindered for many years now. The wastage of food aggravates this problem. A huge amount of food is wasted at weddings, birthday parties and other social events. If this wastage is curbed, more food can be made available to feed the destitute. The government should launch awareness campaigns and bring to light the abject poverty in the country, especially in Balochistan. It is high time we behaved and celebrated responsibly.

NEMAT ULLAH

LAHORE

You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

