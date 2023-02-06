NATIONAL

Peshawar hotel stays require identity verification following devastating blast

By Staff Report
In this picture taken on July 17, 2018, Pakistani commuters drive past election posters displayed on a street in Peshawar. - Pakistan goes to the polls on July 25 for tense nationwide elections marked by deadly attacks and accusations of military interference that could undermine their legitimacy. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED / AFP) / To go with 'PAKISTAN-ELECTION-MILITARY-POLITICS,ADVANCER' by David STOUT (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration has imposed strict measures in the aftermath of the recent bombing at the Police Lines mosque.

The directive requires hotel and inn guests in Peshawar to present a CNIC and other relevant documents upon check-in. Additionally, the administration has instructed parking area managers to remain vigilant and monitor vehicles and motorcycles.

Temporary checkpoints have been established in various parts of the city, and carrying arms or bulletproof vests inside the Police Lines mosque is strictly prohibited. Worshippers will undergo thorough checks before being allowed to enter the mosque.

The measures come in response to the bombing that claimed the lives of over 100 people and left many others injured. The devastating explosion caused the collapse of walls and roofs, leading to the majority of fatalities.

Previous article
Iconic Urdu poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered on birth anniversary
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Minister stresses needs to enhance exports for sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan needed to enhance its exports for sustainable economic growth and development. "Pakistan's sustainable and...

Two Chinese nuclear power units delivered to Pakistan

Polish ambassador highlights potential for economic growth in Pakistan

Leadership offers condolences to Turkey and Syria following earthquake

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.