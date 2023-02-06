Peshawar hotel stays require identity verification following devastating blast

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration has imposed strict measures in the aftermath of the recent bombing at the Police Lines mosque.

The directive requires hotel and inn guests in Peshawar to present a CNIC and other relevant documents upon check-in. Additionally, the administration has instructed parking area managers to remain vigilant and monitor vehicles and motorcycles.

Temporary checkpoints have been established in various parts of the city, and carrying arms or bulletproof vests inside the Police Lines mosque is strictly prohibited. Worshippers will undergo thorough checks before being allowed to enter the mosque.

The measures come in response to the bombing that claimed the lives of over 100 people and left many others injured. The devastating explosion caused the collapse of walls and roofs, leading to the majority of fatalities.