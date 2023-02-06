NATIONAL

Iconic Urdu poet Tanveer Naqvi remembered on birth anniversary

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Renowned poet and songwriter Tanveer Naqvi was honoured on his 104th birth anniversary on Monday for his contributions to Urdu literature and music.

Born as Syed Khurshid Ali in Lahore, British India in 1919, Naqvi was raised in a literary family and began writing poetry at the age of 15. By the time he was 21, his first collection “Sunhere Sapne” was published, attracting the attention of director Abdur Rashid Kardar, who invited him to Bombay where he composed songs for several films.

After the establishment of Pakistan, in 1950, Naqvi relocated to Lahore where he continued to create music and write poetry.

He gained recognition for his unique style and beautiful compositions, with popular songs including “Zindagi Hai Ya Kisi Ka Intezar” (Salma), “Jaan-e-Baharan Rashik Chaman” (Azra), “Kahan Tak Sunoge, Khan Tak Sanauon” (Anarkali), and “Raqs Mein Hai Sara Jahan” (Ayaz).

Naqvi was honoured with the prestigious Nigar Award three times for his songs, including tracks from the films “Koil Ka Nagha Dil Ka Diya Jalaya,” “Shaam Dhale Ka Naghma,” “Murali Bhare Ja Geet Sunay Ja,” and “Dosti Ka Naghma Chithi.”

He also wrote several beautiful naats for films, including “Shah-e-Medina” from Noor Islam, “Yasrab kay Waali,” and “Balgh-ul-Ala Bekmalihi” from Ayaz.

On November 1, 1972, Tanveer Naqvi passed away in Lahore and was buried in the graveyard of Miani Sahib.

He is remembered as a talented poet, songwriter, and naat khawaan who left a lasting impact on the world of Urdu literature and music.

