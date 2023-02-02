Second PML-N lawmaker joins PTI in weeks

LAHORE: A former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the provincial assembly, Rai Haider Ali Khan, has joined the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party along with his supporters.

Khan was previously elected as a Punjab Assembly MPA from the PP-101 Jaranwala district.

In a statement, Khan lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for “ruining” the country’s economy and expressed his confidence in PTI’s leadership under Khan.

پی پی 101 جڑانوالہ سے نون لیگ کے MPA رائے حیدر علی خان نے ساتھیوں سمیت تحریک انصاف میں شمولیت اختیار کر لی۔ pic.twitter.com/dXp19TYyXP — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 2, 2023

The former prime minister welcomed Khan and his supporters to the party, and praised their dedication to PTI’s political agenda.

This marks the latest in a series of defections from PML-N to PTI, as former PML-N lawmaker Asif Manzoor Mohal along with his supporters. also recently announced his joining of the party.