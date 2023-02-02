NATIONAL

Second PML-N lawmaker joins PTI in weeks

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member of the provincial assembly, Rai Haider Ali Khan, has joined the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party along with his supporters.

Khan was previously elected as a Punjab Assembly MPA from the PP-101 Jaranwala district.

In a statement, Khan lambasted the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government for “ruining” the country’s economy and expressed his confidence in PTI’s leadership under Khan.

The former prime minister welcomed Khan and his supporters to the party, and praised their dedication to PTI’s political agenda.

This marks the latest in a series of defections from PML-N to PTI, as former PML-N lawmaker Asif Manzoor Mohal along with his supporters. also recently announced his joining of the party.

Previous article
Installation of solarisation project to save foreign exchange: PM
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Taliban ask Pakistan not to blame them for violence at home

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed foreign minister asked Pakistan to look for the reasons behind militant violence in their country instead of blaming Afghanistan. The comments from...

KP counter-terrorism head transferred

Elahi poised to take on top legal role as attorney general

Australian cricketer Khawaja finally gets visa to tour India

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.