Installation of solarisation project to save foreign exchange: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the installation of a countrywide solarisation project will help and ensure that Pakistan saves valuable foreign exchange which is currently being spent on imported fuel.

Sharif made the remarks here on Wednesday at a meeting to review the implementation of energy-saving measures in the country, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

He urged the concerned authorities to accelerate the process of solarizing the government buildings and complete them within the agreed time, and directed to finalise the policy regarding the production of electric motorcycles and solar panels.

The prime minister also instructed relevant authorities to formulate a comprehensive plan of action for the replacement of fans with high electricity consumption.

He stressed on the need to make the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority more active and empowered for the purpose of saving energy in Pakistan, the statement said.

It was informed at the meeting that the solarization of 671 government buildings had already been started, the statement said, adding that conical baffles have been made mandatory in the manufacture of new geysers in Pakistan.