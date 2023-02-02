NATIONAL

PM convenes APC on Feb 7 to develop unanimous plan to meet multifaceted challenges

By Mian Abrar

— Goodwill gesture: PM invits Imran Khan to APC

— PM also invites PTI’s nominees for Peshawar Apex Committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday announced to convened an All Parties Conference (APC) for February 7 to evolve unanimous strategy to overcome the current national challenges.

The APC having representation from across the political spectrum will be held on February 7 in Islamabad as invitations have been extended to all the leading political leaders.

The prime minister has also invited Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to attend the conference. Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq contacted PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak, and conveyed the prime minister’s invitation.

The PM also invited two representatives of the PTI to the apex committee meeting to be held in Peshawar on Friday and the invitation in that regard was also conveyed by Ayaz Sadiq. The minister requested the PTI leaders to inform about the two nominated representatives of the party for the apex committee meeting.

All stakeholders including Rangers and officers of the intelligence institutions will attend the committee’s meeting at the Governor House in Peshawar.

The committee will discuss the incident of terrorism that occurred at the mosque of Police Lines Peshawar on January 30, and consider steps to eradicate terrorism and upgrade the Counter-Terrorism Department and police.

Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

