SAPM’s recommendation for recruitment of 31 youth turned down by Capital Police

By Ejaz Arshad Cheema

ISLAMABAD: Islmabad Police has rejected orders of Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf for appointment of 31 youth of his area in Capital Police as Constables.

Documents available with Pakistan Today states that Islamabad police in reply to SAPM’s letter stated that the recruitment process in the ICT Police is fair and transparent and any recommendation or reference shall not be helpful for any candidate for his recruitment. The Police said that every candidate has to go through a prescribed competitive process without any distinction or favour.

hence, the communique said that the Capital Police shall complete the process as per the law and recrcuitment procedures already in place and any recommendation shall not be entertained.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjahan had reportedly recommended 31 candidates to IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan for appointment as constables in Islamabad Police.

According to the official letter signed by Sardar Shahjahan Yousaf, the SAPM had recommended Muhammad Shakeel, Imran Ahmed, Wajahat Khalid, Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Usman, Noman Ali, Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Nazir, Hamza Shabir, Uzair Rashid, Ishaq Khan, Anas Imtiaz, Umar Habib, Muhammad Shakeel, Umar Shafiq, Muhammad Faraz, Muhammad Sajjad, Hanzla, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Zaheer, Muhammad Zahid, Rashid Ahmad, Muhammad Khalid, Afaq-ul-Zaman, Muhammad Waqar, Ehtisham Anwar, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Owais, Zia ur Rehman and Umer Asghar, Muhammad Ilyas who belonged to KP and Balochistan.

It is pertinent to note that Islamabad police had advertised 1668 posts of constables in October 2022 subsequently, a video has went viral on social media which depicts thousands of candidates appearing in the tests.