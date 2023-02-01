UK envoy calls on Maryam: Timely elections pivotal to tackle challenges

LAHORE: Political Counselor at the British High Commission, Zoe Ware on Wednesday congratulated Maryam Nawaz over getting the new role in the party and expressed good wishes for her.

Mr Zoe Ware extended the felicitations during a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz at Model Town on Wednesday. They discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

The envoy expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Peshawar blast and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the incident.

On the occasion, Maryam said that every Pakistani was sad over the suicide attack on Peshawar mosque, adding that terrorism was a common threat and could be combated through joint efforts. “Pakistan has been bearing human and infrastructure losses in the war against terrorism, she added. The PML-N stalwart said that continuity of democracy and holding elections on time were pivotal for the country and to tackle the challenges.

The PML-N SVC said that the incumbent coalition government had been taking all out measures to provide assistance to the victims of recent floods. However, the world community should extend its support to Pakistani people in the hard times. She thanked the UK government and its organisations for extending help to the flood victims and stressed the need for further strengthening mutual links in various fields.

Maryam Nawaz said that overseas Pakistanis in the UK were also playing key role in cementing mutual relations between the two friendly countries.