Imran faces indictment in Toshakhana case on February 7

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Tuesday ruled that charges against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the foreign gifts, or Toshakhana, reference case will be framed on February 7.

The reference, filed by the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, alleges that Khan failed to disclose gifts he received and proceeds from their reported sales.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared that Khan made false statements regarding the gifts, leading to his temporary disqualification under the Constitution. Subsequently, it approached the court seeking criminal proceedings against Khan for allegedly misleading officials about gifts from foreign dignitaries during his premiership.

Khan, who is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained in an assassination attempt, sought exemption from the hearing.

At the start of the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal questioned the absence of Khan’s power of attorney. Saad Hasan, the counsel for ECP, argued it could not be presented until Khan appeared in court himself.

Responding to the two, Ali Bukhari, counsel for the opposition party, claimed that a medical certificate for Khan had been submitted, but the judge instructed the PTI lawyer to present the power of attorney.

During the hearing, a disagreement arose between the PTI and ECP lawyers, leading the latter to request the court to issue arrest warrants for the former prime minister.

Judge Iqbal then ordered Khan to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000 and to appear in court in person for the next hearing.

The case centres on a government department known as Toshakhana — which during the Mughal era referred to the treasure houses kept by the subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value.

More expensive items must go to Toshakhana under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, but in some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50 percent of their value — a discount Khan raised from 20 percent while in office.

The ruling coalition has for months alleged Khan and his spouse, Bushra Maneka, received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags and perfumes.