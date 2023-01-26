NATIONAL

Women-only bus service to be launched in Karachi

By Staff Report
Chief Minister of Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah (C) prays at the mausoleum of founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the Independence Day celebrations in Karachi on August 14, 2020. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced the launch of the country’s first women-only bus service in Karachi, set to begin operation on February 1.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Sharjeel Inaam Memon via Twitter, who stated the “transport department government of Sindh is going to start Pakistan’s first bus service only for women and girls exclusively.”

The service will be known as the “Peoples Bus Service” and will feature pink buses, however, the routes that the service will operate on have not yet been disclosed.

This announcement comes after the launch of Pakistan’s first-ever electric bus service in Karachi on January 13, which aims to reduce pollution and provide low-fare travel options for citizens.

NATIONAL

