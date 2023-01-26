Karachi LG Polls: Results of two Safoora, one Chanesar Town UCs suspended

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday suspended results of UC-1 and 8 of Safoora Town and UC-6 of Chanesar Town following a petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami against alleged irregularities in LG election in Karachi.

During hearing of the petition by an ECP panel, the counsel for the JI, argued that according to the Form 11, the JI candidates returned winners in all three union committees. “The ROs declared opponents as successful in the results they released,” Advocate Hassan Javed asserted. He alleged that the Returning Officer changed results and handed over two seats to People’s Party and one to the PTI.

On the occasion, ECP Punjab member Babar Bharwana remarked that the case, apparently, is similar to the case of six Karachi UCs the election commission heard yesterday. The election commission clubbed the plea with the case of six Karachi UCs heard yesterday. The case of alleged change of results in Karachi’s nine union committees was adjourned for further hearing until February 02.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja vowed to rectify anomalies in the results of the local government elections in Karachi and also promised to take action against those responsible for committing the alleged irregularities.

A three-member bench headed by CEC Sikandar Sultan heard a petition of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding alleged irregularities in six union committees during the Jan 15 LG elections. The bench asked the JI to provide Form 11 and results issued by the returning officers and assured the party that its reservations would be addressed.