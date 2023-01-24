World

Hyderabad University, JNU students warned against screening BBC film on Modi

By Agencies
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister

NEW DELHI: In Telangana, India, students at Hyderabad University have screened BBC Documentary on the role of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2002 massacre of Muslims in Gujarat.

A students’ group from Hyderabad Central University organised the screening of the BBC documentary inside the university on January 21. The screening was organised by Student Islamic Organisation (SIO) & Muslim Student Federation known as Fraternity group. Over 50 students from the group attended the screening.

On the other hand, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has asked its students’ union to cancel the screening of a BBC documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his involvement in the Gujarat mayhem.

The JNU admin has also warned of “strict disciplinary action” in case the event is not cancelled.

The admin decision comes after a poster was released by the university students’ union, announcing the screening of the documentary at its office on Tuesday.

Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU), however, said since the documentary has not been banned legally, they will go ahead with the screening.

The Modi government had on Friday directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled “India: The Modi Question”.

