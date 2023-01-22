Sharjeel discharged from hospital, will rehab at home

KARACHI: The minister for transport of the Sindh government, Sharjeel Memon, was discharged from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Sunday, a day after suffering cardiac arrest, and will continue his rehabilitation at home.

Memon, 48, who was transferred to the hospital on Saturday after a sudden heart attack, went through a comprehensive medical evaluation and series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing, doctors said.

The patient, presented with symptoms consistent with a coronary artery disease, upon further investigation through diagnostic angiography, it was determined that there were significant stenosis in two coronary vessels.

A percutaneous coronary intervention was performed, utilising a stent to achieve vessel patency and alleviate symptoms.

The sudden heart attack had come as a surprise to many, as the minister had not previously reported any heart-related issues. The news of the minister’s health emergency has sparked concern among his constituents and political supporters, who are hoping for a speedy recovery.