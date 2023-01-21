DROs reject vote recount pleas in Malir, Kemari

KARACHI: District Returning Officers (DROs) on Friday rejected applications for recounting on seven LG seats in Malir and Kemari.

DRO Malir rejected four pleas of the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamaat-e-Islami for vote recount, citing the results not less than five percent. In Kemari, the DRO also rejected three applications for vote recount on the same ground. The sources said no recounting is taking place in the South and East districts of Karachi.

Earlier PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) challenged the results of three councilors’ seats in Baldia UC-2 in Karachi LG polls in the Sindh High Court. The court said as per law, it cannot hear the plea regarding alleged ‘rigging’ in the polls at present and directed the parties to contact the election tribunal on the issue. It may be noted that all the political parties are raising allegations of rigging during the Karachi LG polls.