SC orders to run awareness campaign about breast cancer, heart diseases

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the federal government to initiate a public awareness campaign across the country about breast cancer and heart diseases.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard a suo-moto case regarding the matter.

At the outset of hearing, the court also instructed the additional attorney general to inform the bench after taking instructions from the federal government about the awareness campaign.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik remarked that the governments of Balochistan and Sindh had already submitted their reports. She said that the DRAP was a federal subject and the government should run an awareness campaign to save people.

Additional Attorney General said that the reports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were still awaited. He prayed the court to grant some time for taking instructions from the government as the health department was responsible to run this campaign.

 

