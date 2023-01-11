Moonis’s wife moves LHC against putting her on stop list

LAHORE: Former federal minister and PML-Q leader Ch Moonis Elahi’s wife Tehreem Elahi on Wednesday challenged the FIA step to put her name on the stop list in the Lahore High Court.

Tehreem Elahi filed a petition in the LHC, challenging the Federal Investigation Agency’s step to stop her from flying abroad by placing her name on the stop list.

The TLTP learnt that the petition made federal government, FIA and other parties respondents in the case. The petitioner said that she wanted to go abroad but was stopped at the airport on January 10.

She requested the court to void the FIA direction and order the authorities not to act upon the FIA orders till the final decision on the case.