Court orders removal of defamatory content targeting actor Hayat

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the removal of defamatory content on social media against actress Mahwish Hayat after a military critic apparently accused her and two of her colleagues of being used as “honey traps” by the top brass of the Pakistan Army.

The court issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take legal action within two weeks.

The court’s decision came after Hayat approached the court over the “campaign being run against” her on social media, following accusations made by a YouTuber and retired army major based in the United Kingdom, Adil Raja.

Raja claimed in a YouTube video that some of the nation’s female actors were used by the military to trap politicians. He didn’t name any actors but he ended up revealing the actors’ initials.

Soon after the video went viral, social media users were quick to make assumptions that the actors in question are Hayat, Sajal Ali, and Kubra Khan.

Hayat’s lawyer argued that those who made the fake accusations were “mentally ill” and should be punished. Hayat expressed her hope for justice from the judiciary, stating that she and her family were going through mental agony due to the false allegations.