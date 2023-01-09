Pakistan, Hong Kong sign MoU on education cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education of Pakistan to enhance education collaboration.

The MoU provides a framework to facilitate strategic education collaboration between Hong Kong and Pakistan and covers mutually beneficial initiatives, including the exchange of expertise and experience, exchange of educational literature, teaching aids and demonstration materials, as well as exchanges of scholars, teachers, experts, students and other education personnel, according to a press statement.

Choi Yuk-lin, education secretary of the Hong Kong government, said that the MoU marks the beginning of a new phase of close cooperation between Hong Kong and Pakistan in the area of education.

Hong Kong has signed nine MoUs with countries along the Belt and Road to date, which demonstrates its commitment to and effort in enhancing the internationalisation of education as well as strengthening educational ties and exchanges with the Belt and Road countries, Choi said.

“I am confident that the MoU will facilitate more comprehensive exchanges and collaboration in education between the two places,” she added.