Minister says PML-N always kept national interest supreme

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) never compromised on its vital national interests and always kept it, and not politics, supreme.

Speaking to a TV station from Geneva, the minister said the government of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition was facing difficulties on the economic front due to the redundant economic policies adopted by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), but we are hopeful to turn things around soon”.

The minister said the speculations on the economy were influencing the markets and added he urged the politicians and media to discourage propaganda against the government.

Iqbal said: “The incumbent government was engaging with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and we are hopeful the lender will soon approve our ninth review to dismantle the market uncertainty in the country.”

Criticising former prime minister Imran Khan, he said an atmosphere of mistrust with the IMF that was prevailing due to the breach of promises in the four years of the PTI government.

He said the donors conference will serve as a platform to attract international support for the rehabilitation and restoration of flood-hit cities in Pakistan.

He further said Pakistan will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) at the conference and seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation.