Maryam out of surgery in Switzerland: minister

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), who along with her father Nawaz Sharif is on a week-long tour to Switzerland apparently to meet the prime minister on the sidelines of a donor summit, underwent neck surgery in the city of Geneva, the information minister claimed.

Sharif and his daughter Wednesday left London for Geneva on a visit which coincided with Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance at the United Nations meeting, a one-day event on January 9, where the prime minister will appeal to the world for assistance for post-flood rehabilitation.

The trio is expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit.

In a tweet, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister, said Nawaz was doing well after the three-hour-long operation. “She has thanked the people and workers who sent messages of prayers and good wishes,” she added.

Nawaz, previously a vice president, a rank she shared with over a dozen senior members of the party, has recently been appointed as senior vice president and chief organiser of the party. Many observed that politics has become a family business in Pakistan as ousted leader Sharif looked no further than his daughter for a successor.

A notification shared by Aurangzeb authorised Nawaz to re-organise the party at all levels as its organiser.