PM reiterates resolve for rehabilitation of flood-devastated areas

SOHBATPUR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his hope that civilized societies would come up to support the reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit Pakistan at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan scheduled to be held in Geneva on January 9.

The prime minister was addressing a public gathering here after the inauguration of a rebuilt Government Boys Secondary School of Kili Jia Khan, said he was constantly contacting the leadership of the friendly countries to invite them to the conference.

بلوچستان: وزیراعظم سکول کے بچوں سے گھل مل گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/0pGoloI1zE — PM Shehbaz (Updates) (@ShehbazUpdates) January 4, 2023

“Yesterday, I talked to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim … He assured of sending a delegation to the conference. He will also join through Zoom,” he said and mentioned his telephonic interactions with the leaders of Turkey, Qatar and UAE for the purpose.

The prime minister said he would co-chair the moot with the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

صحبت پور، بلوچستان: وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے نئے تعمیر شدہ سمارٹ سکول کے افتتاح کے بعد خود کلاس روم میں بیٹھ کر تعلیمی سہولیات کا جائزہ لیا اور الیکڑانک سمارٹ بورڈ بھی استعمال کیا۔

سیلاب کی تباہی کے شکار علاقے میں 2 ماہ کی ریکارڈ مدت میں یہ سمارٹ سکول تعمیر کیاگیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/jNvBqpy7vx — President PMLN (@president_pmln) January 4, 2023

However, he said the government and people of Pakistan would have to put in their efforts for rehabilitation.

Danish School system that I established for underprivileged kids in South Punjab as CM, has now been extended to Balochistan. I met the brilliant students studying at Sohbatpur and spent some quality time with them. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dBuI8tlnOq — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 4, 2023

He said the government had already distributed Rs100 billion to the flood-affected people through BISP, but more funds were still needed to pay compensation for one million houses destroyed by the flood and many people were yet awaiting assistance for their rehabilitation.

آج میرے صحبت پور دورے کا مقصد سیلاب متاثرین سے اظہار یکجہتی اور ان کو یہ احساس دلانا تھا کہ میری حکومت اور میں ان کی بحالی کے لئے سرگرم عمل ہیں۔ 9 جنوری کو جنیوا میں ہونے والی ڈونرز کانفرنس میں سیلاب متاثرین کا مقدمہ دنیا کے سامنے رکھوں گا۔ ۱/۲ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 4, 2023

During his address, the premier also said that the provincial and federal government had decided to build 12 schools across Balochistan which would provide free education.

آج میں نے پنجاب میں قائم دانش سکولوں کی طرز پر بلوچستان میں جدید سہولیات سے آراستہ 12 نئے دانش سکولوں کے قیام کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ یہ اسکولز غریب اور پسماندہ علاقوں سے تعلق رکھنے والے بچوں کے لئے علم و ہنر اور ترقی کی نئی راہیں تلاش کرنے میں مددگار ثابت ہوں گے۔ https://t.co/2EeJYBVh8u — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 4, 2023

“These schools will be at par with the Danish schools in Punjab (a flagship project of the PML-N government). Students in these schools will be given mainstream education which is provided at any private school in the country,” PM Shehbaz said.

He elaborated that the schools will feature accommodations for students, state-of-the-art technology, e-libraries, skilled teachers and medical clinics.

They will be run on solar energy, he said, adding that the first such school will be inaugurated in Sohbatpur on March 23.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing the flood victims and local elders after inaugurating the new building of Govt. Boys Secondary School, Ghulam Rasool , Jia Khan in Sohbatpur, Balochistan on 04 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/8ds3400IJH — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) January 4, 2023

The prime minister highly applauded the performance of the government officers and provincial leadership for completing the school building within two months and also announced Tamgha-e-Khidmat award for three officers including chief secretary and secretary of education.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people was the government’s first priority.

The prime minister, who was on his way to the flood-ravaged Sohbatpur city of Balochistan for a day-long visit, was briefed aboard by Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt-General Inam Haider Malik on the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation works.

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was accompanying the prime minister.

