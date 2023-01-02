Punjab government rents two helicopters

LAHORE: Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the chief minister of Punjab, has reportedly decided to charter two helicopters for a period of three months for his government.

The provincial government has already in the process to rent an aircraft for the chief minister for which Rs120 million have also been earmarked.

After completion of the tendering process for the jet, work for acquiring the helicopters will be set into motion.

Sources said the government’s present chopper needs maintenance for which funds worth over Rs20 million have been approved.

Officials said the new helicopters will also be used for police and rescue operations.