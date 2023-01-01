Rasheed endorses Munir’s comment of national consensus on economy, militancy

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday backed the point view of the army chief that a national consensus was required on the economy and the resurging threat of terrorism.

In a tweet, he said the country was passing through a critical juncture at the moment, adding the issues of political instability and financial crunch had now become the issues of national security.

He further said the people of Pakistan, democracy and the military were part of each other. He said only general elections could bring political stability to the country and that the only Pakistan Army could hold elections.

The minister indicated that the next four months were crucial for the political situation of Pakistan.