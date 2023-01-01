NATIONAL

Hoarded fertiliser seized

By Staff Report
An Engro Foods Ltd. employee spreads Engro urea fertilizer in a field of corn used for dairy feed at the company's dairy farm in Nara, Sindh, Pakistan, on Tuesday, July 17, 2012. Engro Foods, Pakistan’s biggest producer of packaged milk with a 45 percent share of the market and a quarter of the ice cream trade, may introduce as many as 13 new products and lines, Engro Corp. Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Aliuddin Ansari said. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The assistant commissioner of Chishtian city in Bahawalnagar district raided a fertiliser godown and recovered 10,000 sacks of urea illegally stored by hoarders on Sunday.

The office of Rana Ghulam Murtaza said the recovered sacks are worth Rs50 million in the open market. He said the recovered fertiliser will be sold to the farmers at the price fixed by the government.

The godown was sealed after the raid, he added.

In a separate raid carried out by the assistant commissioner of Phalia, 8,000 wheat bags were recovered. The sacks were handed over to the provincial food department.

Meanwhile, Punjab has attained 85 percent of its wheat procurement target and distributed bags among the farmers, said a minister.

