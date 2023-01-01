Hoarded fertiliser seized

ISLAMABAD: The assistant commissioner of Chishtian city in Bahawalnagar district raided a fertiliser godown and recovered 10,000 sacks of urea illegally stored by hoarders on Sunday.

The office of Rana Ghulam Murtaza said the recovered sacks are worth Rs50 million in the open market. He said the recovered fertiliser will be sold to the farmers at the price fixed by the government.

The godown was sealed after the raid, he added.

In a separate raid carried out by the assistant commissioner of Phalia, 8,000 wheat bags were recovered. The sacks were handed over to the provincial food department.

Meanwhile, Punjab has attained 85 percent of its wheat procurement target and distributed bags among the farmers, said a minister.