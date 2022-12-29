Bhopal MP booked over controversial remarks at Hindu event

BENGALURU: After a huge outcry, police finally registered a case against firebrand BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her inflammatory speech at a convention organised in Karnataka’s Shivamogga recently by a pro-Hindu outfit.

The case has been registered at the Kote police station, based on a complaint by Shivamogga District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh, officials said.

According to police, the case has been registered against the Bhopal MP under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion, and race) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Thakur had on December 25 said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s southern region annual convention, she had also told the gathering to give a befitting reply to anyone who infiltrates our house. “Love jihad, they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing they do love jihad. Even if they love they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god,” Thakur said.