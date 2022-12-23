World

COVID-19, drug overdose deaths push US life expectancy to lowest since 1996

By Agencies

NEW YORK: The increase in COVID-19 and drug overdose deaths have pushed U.S. life expectancy to the lowest level since 1996, according to a new report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There were 3,464,231 total deaths in the United States during 2021, 80,502 more than the total reported in 2020, according to the CDC.

Life expectancy at birth for the U.S. population decreased from 77 years in 2020 to 76.4 years in 2021, a decline for the second consecutive year, according to the CDC.

Heart disease remained the leading cause of death in the United States last year, followed by cancer and COVID-19.

In 2021, nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdose, an increase of nearly 16 percent over 2020, according to the CDC. Drug overdose deaths have risen five-fold over the past two decades in the country.

Previous article
KP striving hard to address longstanding deprivation of tribal people: CM
Next article
Iran says Europe’s unilateral approach, interference ‘unacceptable’
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two weeks, with immediate...

Sports festival organised for prisoners of Central Jail

Climate challenge needs coordinated actions from key stakeholders: OICCI

PSF National Squash Championship 2022 kicks off

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.