KP striving hard to address longstanding deprivation of tribal people: CM

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday launched the second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’ with a total cost of Rs700 million, to offer interest-free loans ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs1 million to jobless people of newly-merged districts.

Under the scheme, permanent residents of the newly-merged districts, aged between 18-50 years, are eligible to apply for the loan.

Briefing the participants on ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme’, Bank of Khyber Managing Director said that the first phase was launched in June 2020 with a cost of Rs1.1 billion. In the first phase, 4,576 jobless people had been provided with interest free loans enabling them to start their own business.

He further said that the scheme proved as the most feasible and result oriented initiative of the provincial government adding that 90 percent recovery of the loans, provided in the first phase, had been made.

Under the second phase of the scheme, additional 3,000 jobless people would get interest free loans for starting their own business.

The chief minister extended his heartiest felicitations to the relevant stakeholders on the successful completion of the first phase as well as launching of the second phase of ‘Insaf Rozgar Scheme.’

He said, “The scheme is undoubtedly a poor friendly initiative of the provincial government which has resulted in providing self-employment opportunities to the jobless citizens of the merged areas.”

“The KP government has gone all out to create employment opportunities in the province with special focus on newly merged tribal areas”, he added.

Mahmood Khan reiterated, “The top most priority of his government is to address the longstanding deprivations of tribal people. Despite numerous challenges, work on welfare and developmental activities are in full swing in the merged districts.”

“On completion of the ongoing projects, these people will feel a positive change in their lifestyle,” he said.

Increase in ICT UCs: IHC directs ECP to reconsider matter after hearing Federation
COVID-19, drug overdose deaths push US life expectancy to lowest since 1996
