Imran says won’t take ‘any action’ against Bajwa if returns to power

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan promised that although he has a “personal” dispute with the former army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa, he will not take any action against him if he returns to power following the general elections.

While addressing the meeting of a delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan said the newly appointed army chief, Gen. Syed Asim Munir, himself has said that he will remain neutral.

However, he added that holding elections within three months after the dissolution of assemblies will be the biggest test of Munir’s neutrality.

The former prime minister said he explained to Bajwa about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s involvement in Rs16 billion worth of corruption cases. “I told Gen. Bajwa that if we catch 10 to 12 top corrupt people, everything will get back on right track,” he added.

However, he added, he later came to know that corruption was not an issue for Bajwa.

Khan said that Pakistan’s economy would have performed even better if there wasn’t a pandemic and China was not locked down for two years.

The economy of the country is on a decline and the income of people is low then how can loans be returned in this situation, he questioned. “A country cannot prosper if there is no rule of law,” he added.

Talking about the Toshakhana case against him, he said if there was corruption during his tenure, then the opponents would have raised it rather than highlighting the Toshakhana issue only.

“Toshakhana is not a museum. If I had not bought the watch it would have been bought by someone else during an auction,” he said, adding that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari too bought expensive cars from the department.

Earlier, Khan said the “gang of corrupt” got clean chits under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II granted to them by the former army chief.

The former prime minister made the remarks in the backdrop of the prime minister’s absconding son Salman Shehbaz’s return to the country after ending over four years of self-imposed exile in London.

Khan said that Bajwa committed cruelty by granting an NRO-II to the “gang of corrupt” elements.

Slamming the former army chief, the PTI chief reiterated his government was toppled under a conspiracy and thieves were imposed on the country, the report said.

“Salman Shehbaz, who was an absconder in the Maqsood Chaprasi case, has also returned and given lectures to us, while Nawaz Sharif is planning to return,” Khan said.