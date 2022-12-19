AJK PM accuses centre of ‘manoeuvring’ to dislodge PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on accused the federal government of attempting to topple the PTI government in the region.

“A briefcase full of notes has been sent to Muzaffarabad,” claimed Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, elaborating attempts were being made to buy the PTI MLAs in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The AJK premier, who had a recently brush with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after interrupting his speech, said the government is conspiring to topple his government.

“If this continues, the people of AJK will take to the streets,” he added. “Political stability is necessary in AJK. Briefcases full of notes are harmful to the cause of Kashmir.”

PM Tanveer Ilyas Khan said Pakistan is waging a war across the Line of Control, but such attempts will increase conflict and political turmoil in AJK.

He said the federal should not show hesitancy and should go toward general elections. He warned that the people of AJK would never let any conspiracy against PTI government to succeed. they will resort to the streets if the AJK government is toppled

He said the PTI has formed governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and are demanding elections. He said they need to sit together for the sake of development and security of the country.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said the PTI is demanding its democratic right to hold elections. He added that political forces should not be afraid of going to the people’s court. “Pakistan is supreme, everything else comes later,” he added.

He said they are concerned about the economic unrest within Pakistan He said AJK Jammu and Kashmir is the defence frontline of Pakistan.

Sardar Tanveer said they have to create political stability at any cost. He said it is the job of the political leaders to sit together and find a solution to the problem. He said all stakeholders should fight an amicable solution to the political and economic crisis.