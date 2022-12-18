Umar: PDM government afraid of country going to polls

QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar said on Sunday that country was heading towards elections but the government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was afraid of the dissolution of parliaments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI leader said that prominent politicians from other parties were going to join the opposition party in the days to come.

Speaking to the media in Quetta, he said the epidemic of abductions, torture and sometimes murder in Balochistan is against the Constitution and unacceptable for any civilised society.

Families of the missing gathered ahead of its arrival in the provincial capital to urge the MP to take action to bring their loved ones home.

Virtually sealed off to foreigners, Balochistan is potentially one of Pakistan’s most prosperous regions, endowed with copper and gold.

Umar said PTI, during its tenure, allocated more funds for Balochistan, compared to Punjab, in excess of a development package of more than Rs600 billion.