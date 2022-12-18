51st martyrdom anniversary of Mahfuz observed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army observed the 51st martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz, recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, on Sunday in Pind Malkan village of Rawalpindi, the native town and the final resting place of the soldier, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Maj. Gen. Shoaib Bin Akram laid a floral wreath at his mausoleum and a contingent of the army presented the guard of honour. The media wing of the army reported that people from various walks of life attended the ceremony.

Mahfuz was born on October 15, 1944, in Pind Malakan and enrolled in the Pakistan Army on October 25, 1962. After training, he joined the 15th Punjab Regiment.

During the 1971 war, he was part of the Pul Kanjry operation in the Wahga-Attari sector.

On the night of December 17, while capturing the objective, his company was halted at about 70 metres short of Indian positions.

His machine gun was destroyed due to enemy shelling so he took another machine gun from a martyred soldier and effectively engaged an Indian machine gunner who was inflicting heavy causalities on his company.

In the process, Mahfuz was critically injured and his machine gun was destroyed. Unruffled by his wounds, he leapt forward and strangulated the enemy to death.

In the meantime, he was bayonetted to martyrdom by another enemy soldier from the same bunker.

The next morning, a ceasefire was ordered and the enemy commander himself praised the martyr while handing over his body.

Acknowledging his chivalry, the Indian commander, Lt. Col. Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, said: “During my entire service, I have never seen such a courageous being. Had he been in my force, I would have recommended him for the highest gallantry award.”