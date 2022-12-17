NATIONAL

Balochistan’s interest well protected in Reko Diq agreement: CM

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo on Saturday said that we should work for the development of the province and the country instead of the playing politics on non-issues.

Balochistan’s interests have been well protected in Reko Diq project and 25 percent shares of the province have been secured in the project without any investment, he added.
He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the closing ceremony of the 10th National Workshop of Balochistan.

Provincial Minister of Finance and Food Engineer Zamrik Khan Achakzai was also present in the ceremony. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that the mining sector is the future of Balochistan and we have signed a historic agreement with Reko Diq in which the world’s largest mining company Barrick Gold is investing in same project, which will initially give to the province Rs 300 billion annually in the form of royalty saying that apart from this, the province will be economically self-sufficient.

Balochistan has 25 percent shares in this deal while the project will create 8000 to 12000 jobs, he added.

Staff Report
