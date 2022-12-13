Factbox: Recent attacks on foreigners in Afghanistan

KABUL: The Taliban took back control of Afghanistan last year as US and foreign troops withdrew after 20 years of conflict following the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Following is a list of recent attacks on foreigners in Afghanistan:

December, 2022

— At least three attackers were killed by security forces in Afghanistan on Monday after armed men opened fire inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals.

— Cross-border shelling and gunfire between Afghanistan and Islamabad killed six Pakistan civilians and one Afghan soldier, officials on both sides of the frontier said, with each side accusing the other of starting the fighting.

— Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul came under attack with gunfire wounding a Pakistan security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

September, 2022

— Two Russian embassy staff were killed in a suicide bombing near the nation’s diplomatic mission in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

August, 2021

— A single Islamic State bomber killed 13 US troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport as US soldiers were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover.