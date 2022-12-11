Six civilians martyred in cross-border firing by Afghan Border Forces: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six persons were killed and 17 others sustained injuries on Sunday when Afghan Border Forces resorted to “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” across the border on civilian population in Chaman district of Balochistan, the ISPR – the army’s media wing said.

Pakistan army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) confirmed in a statement on Sunday that Afghan Border Forces opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate” fire with heavy weapons including artillery and mortar onto civilian population in Chaman area of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), heavy weapons including artillery and mortars were used in the firing by Afghan forces.

“Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” the statement said.

It added that Pakistani authorities have approached their counterparts in Kabul to highlight the “severity” of the situation, demanding “strict action to obviate any such recurrence of the incident in future.”

Emergency imposed in Chaman, Quetta hospitals

The Chaman district administration imposed an emergency in all hospitals to treat injured persons. While Levies Balochistan officials said that the Afghan Taliban made a target of the civilian area of Pakistan in which many innocent people were killed and injured badly.

The Levies Balochistan officials said the Afghan Taliban hit the Pakistani residential area with mortar shells.

Chaman District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ali Kasi informed that the firing began after a mortar shell was fired into Pakistani territory. “All the injured were moved to DHQ Hospital Chaman except four critically injured have been transferred to Quetta”, he added.

An emergency was imposed in Quetta Civil Hospital on the directions of Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir. The Secretary has called doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff of the Civil Sandman Hospital, Quetta, Bolan Medical Hospital, Quetta, and Trauma Center to their respective duty wards.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed concern over the incident. “I hope the federal government will ensure an immediate and effective solution to this problem at the diplomatic level.”

He ordered the district administration of Chaman to provide full support to the people affected.

On November 13, the Chaman border was closed for an indefinite period after an armed suspect from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security personnel at Friendship Gate, resulting in the martyrdom of one soldier and injuries to two.