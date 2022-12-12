Opinion

Flying blind

Terror raises its head yet again

By Editorial
18
0

Things are bad in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After the much vaunted victories of the military in the war against terror, the menace has reared its head all over again. In some parts – as we were being constantly informed by Waziristan MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir right before their microphones used to be cut off on the floor of the National Assembly, and before Wazir was arrested for a speech – the menace never went away in the first place.

Back then, the members of the then ruling party, specially some of those belonging to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, used to get more than incensed at even the suggestion that the militants were reorganising. Now, with large anti-militancy rallies being staged by the people of not just the Waziristans but also Swat, those representatives have no option but to chime in.

- Advertisement -

The government needs to get on top of the situation before it spirals completely out of hand. And by government, we don’t just mean the incumbent dispensation in Islamabad, but also the one in Peshawar. Law and order is a provincial subject and the PTI has been ruling the province, in a single stretch longer than any individual party’s entire stretches put together. They have a lot to answer for.

But perhaps it would be wrong to blame either the PTI or the PDM completely, or even ascribe the largest share of the problem to them. The real problem comes from the opacity with which the security establishment designs policies and executes them. The political governments seem to have resigned themselves to this fate. Even in their most spirited democratic, anti-establishment phases, all the parties ask for is that the military establishment refrains from political engineering; their monopoly in matters security is hardly ever contested even by otherwise idealistic civil supremacists.

The spectre of terrorism haunts us yet again. There is absolutely no way we can nip it in the bud without external scrutiny by the elected civil governments, both federal and provincial.

Previous articleMaking our children financially literate
Next articleThe new beginning of Bangladesh’s apparel export in US
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The distorted Jesus (Isa AS) image

Jesus Christ’s is without doubt the most misunderstood character in history. By mistake or by design, his message and personality have been misconstrued and...
Read more
Comment

Fostering medical tourism in Pakistan

The dividends of economic diversification for promoting economic development are beyond question. In view of this, economic diversification should be one of the priority...
Read more
Comment

The new beginning of Bangladesh’s apparel export in US

Bangladesh's apparel shipment to US, the country's single largest export destination, increased by about 51 percent compared to last year. In the first 9...
Read more
Letters

Making our children financially literate

The Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services Global Financial Literacy Survey shows that only 26 per cent of adults are financially literate in Pakistan. This...
Read more
Letters

Relief package

Agriculture is the backbone of the country’s economy. The government’s Rs1,800 billion Kissan Package for farmers is clearly insufficient. These farmers do not have...
Read more
Letters

Quality of research

Unfortunately, Pakistani universities lack original, unique and quality research, for there is no authentic research culture present in the country. There is no denying...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Fostering medical tourism in Pakistan

The dividends of economic diversification for promoting economic development are beyond question. In view of this, economic diversification should be one of the priority...

The new beginning of Bangladesh’s apparel export in US

Flying blind

Making our children financially literate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.