PML-N plans improving ‘public image’ in Punjab ahead of polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to intensify political activities in Punjab, with the resolve to provide relief to people before general elections.

According to details, the PML-N decided to intensify political activities in Punjab, while the Punjab leaders expressed their concerns with party leadership in case of early elections.

The PML-N leaders were of the view that the government should provide relief to the people by reducing prices of electricity, petrol and necessary commodities before the general elections.

Sources while quoting Punjab members claimed that they would face problems in the constituencies due to rising inflation as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had conducted a full election campaign during the long march.

The provincial members noted that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has released development funds to PTI and PML-Q MPAs, urging the Muslim League leadership to release funds. They added that party supremo Nawaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz should be part of the election campaign. They also urged the central leadership to summon a parliamentary session of Punjab and take the members into confidence.