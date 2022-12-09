NATIONAL

SAPM calls for efficient resource utilisation for enhancing exports

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Friday stressed on maximum utilisation of available resources of Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) for enhancing production and exports.

He paid a visit to KEPZ and held a meeting there along with senior politician Imtiaz Safdar Warraich as a Special Observer, said a handout issued here.

Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) should facilitate the investors, take measures for productive utilisation of land for improvement and development of the Authority, Qureshi maintained.

Special Observer Imtiaz Safdar Warraich showed concerns over the decreased production and suggested to carve out new ways and plans for progress and development.

EPZA Chairman Dr Saifuddin Junejo, Secretary EPZA Engr Nasir Hidayat Khan and other officials, while briefing the meeting, pointed out energy crisis and other issues were major hurdles in increasing the export volume.

“Tawaraqi Steel Mills of EPZA has a capacity to produce 1.28 metric tons of iron with manpower of 100 to 200 employees and its operation could be resumed by provision of required supply of natural gas”, the meeting was informed.

They further said export processing zones played an important role in taking exports of Bangladesh to 8 billion dollars and they were planning to build 100 more export processing zones.

Staff Report

