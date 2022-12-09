Faryal Talpur takes notice of giving a girl in Vani

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party’s Women Wing President Ms Faryal Talpur on Friday took notice of a Jirga in a village near Ubaurvo in Sindh where a seven-year minor girl was given in a cruel custom of Vani.

She also directed the concerned authorities and the police to take legal action by providing protection to the girl and her family

In an statement, she said that the Jirga decision was illegal and it was in the violation of basic human rights, adding that every conscious member of the society has to play his or her role to prevent the outdated traditions like Vini and Swara; as marrying minor girls was a crime in the Sindh province.

She also urged that the discrimination and injustice against the girls and women at any level must be stopped everywhere.

She reiterated that Pakistan Peoples Party is the party of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and has always remained a protector of the women’s rights and their empowerment in the country.