NATIONAL

President Alvi urges Dar to initiate dialogue between PTI, govt on snap polls

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday urged Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar to play his role in initiating dialogue between PTI and the government since army had distanced itself from political affairs.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the president said: “Since Army leadership has distanced itself from political affairs, the responsibility of politicians has increased to hold talks and help stabilise the country. I have also conveyed this to Senator Dar in my meeting to help initiate talks for possibility of early elections. I gave him some suggestions.”

Alvi’s statement comes a day after PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry revealed that “informal communications” between his party and the federal government, pertaining to the snap elections, had begun.

It is pertinent to mention that last week PTI chief Imran Khan gave the federal government an ultimatum to either “sit and talk and give a date for the general elections” or “we will dissolve the assemblies”.

Earlier today, a statement from the Aiwan-e-Sadr said that Dar called on President Alvi today and discussed various matters concerning the economy, finance, and the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

According to the press release, Dar briefed the president about steps taken by the incumbent government to provide relief to the most vulnerable segments of society, especially those who were underprivileged or affected by this year’s destructive floods.

Elaborating on his meetings with the finance minister in the interview later, Alvi said that he encouraged meetings between the opposing camps in which “everything can be discussed, including early elections as well”.

 

 

He said it was necessary for him to continue efforts on keeping people together as the president.

President Alvi said that Dar had a “talent for reconciliation” — referring to his efforts during the PTI’s 2014 sit-in — and that was why he had asked the finance minister to make similar efforts again since he had a “reputation of trying to bring things together”.

“I think positive [outcomes] will be achieved.”

The president said that political temperatures would come down if talks began.

He also elaborated on other matters discussed with the finance minister, saying that Dar had proposed import restrictions to which Alvi said he in turn suggested energy conservation measures.

Alvi said he discussed the military’s recent distancing from politics with Dar and how the development only meant greater responsibility for politicians.

“Take steps while considering this responsibility and don’t create problems so someone develops second thoughts.”

Previous articlePakistan to be among largest economies in world by 2075: Goldman Sachs
Next articleDigital knowledge gaining foothold
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Stick to his guns, Imran says will dissolve assemblies in Dec

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his determination to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM invites IT sector stakeholders to tap huge potential of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan had enormous untapped potential in the Information Technology (IT) sector and invited foreign IT companies...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Ayesha Malik ranked among world’s 100 inspiring women

ISLAMABAD: Justice Ayesha Malik, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, has been named in the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC adjourns hearing of appeals against verdict in Axact fake degree case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned till December 16, hearing of appeals by accused against their conviction in Axact fake degree...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘planned assassination’, says fact-finding team

-- Report claims transnational actors involved in 'targeted' murder, inconclusive if Sharif tortured -- 'Transnational role' of individuals from Kenya, Dubai, Pakistan cannot be ruled...
Read more
NATIONAL

Exhibition sensitizes public to gender equality in national border management agencies

ISLAMABAD: An art exhibition highlighting the role of female leaders and role models was organized to raise awareness of gender equality in Pakistan’s border...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘planned assassination’, says fact-finding team

-- Report claims transnational actors involved in 'targeted' murder, inconclusive if Sharif tortured -- 'Transnational role' of individuals from Kenya, Dubai, Pakistan cannot be ruled...

Exhibition sensitizes public to gender equality in national border management agencies

Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies within next few days: Qureshi

Oil politics amidst Russia Ukraine War

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.