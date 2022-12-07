PM strongly represented aspirations of Kashmiris at Int’l fora: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly represented the aspirations of Kashmiri people at every international and regional fora including the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In a statement on Wednesday, she said the entire Pakistan is united and speaks with one voice on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. She said there should be no politics on this sensitive issue.

The Information Minister regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was playing with the national interests and doing politics on Kashmir.

She said the AJK Prime Minister, on the instigation of Imran Khan, did a sad act at the Mangla Dam refurbishment project ceremony. The AJK Prime Minister deliberately interfered during the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said it was not appropriate to use the Kashmir issue in such a manner for personal, party and political interests. She said Shehbaz Sharif told the AJK Prime Minister that he was ready to sit and resolve his matter.