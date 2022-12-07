NATIONAL

PM strongly represented aspirations of Kashmiris at Int’l fora: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly represented the aspirations of Kashmiri people at every international and regional fora including the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

In a statement on Wednesday, she said the entire Pakistan is united and speaks with one voice on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. She said there should be no politics on this sensitive issue.

The Information Minister regretted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was playing with the national interests and doing politics on Kashmir.

She said the AJK Prime Minister, on the instigation of Imran Khan, did a sad act at the Mangla Dam refurbishment project ceremony. The AJK Prime Minister deliberately interfered during the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

She said it was not appropriate to use the Kashmir issue in such a manner for personal, party and political interests. She said Shehbaz Sharif told the AJK Prime Minister that he was ready to sit and resolve his matter.

Previous articleCM KP performs groundbreaking of uplift schemes in Kohat, Hangu
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CM KP performs groundbreaking of uplift schemes in Kohat, Hangu

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a day-long visit to southern districts Kohat and Hangu on Wednesday where he performed the groundbreaking...
Read more
NATIONAL

Governor administers oath to Khayal Castro as provincial minister

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered oath to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khyal Ahmed Castro as Provincial Minister at Governor House Lahore on...
Read more
NATIONAL

No room for presidential system, observes Khuhro

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Wednesday that there is no room for a presidential system in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nayeem Khan urges world to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

SRINAGAR: Incarcerated senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Nayeem Ahmad Khan has urged the influential world governments to take cognizance of fast deteriorating...
Read more
NATIONAL

Policeman martyred in terrorists attack on Bannu police-post

BANNU/KARACHI: A gang of terrorists martyred a head constable during late-night duty at Police-Post Kangar Bridge in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. According...
Read more
NATIONAL

UNGA adopts Pakistan-piloted resolution to bolster UN’s relief system

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution, submitted by Pakistan on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No room for presidential system, observes Khuhro

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President and Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Wednesday that there is no room for a presidential system in...

Portugal to face Morocco in World Cup quarter-final on Saturday

Nayeem Khan urges world to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

Policeman martyred in terrorists attack on Bannu police-post

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.