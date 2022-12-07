NATIONAL

Gill in hospital with breathing problems

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Shahbaz Gill, former chief of staff to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, was rushed to a hospital in Lahore late on Wednesday in circumstances that raised concerns about his health.

Reportedly, he was suffering from respiratory symptoms, including breathlessness and wheezing, and was shifted to Services Hospital in the Jail Road neighbourhood of the provincial metropolis.

At the hospital, doctors performed an examination to identify the nature of the disease. After evaluating the results, it would be decided whether he should be discharged or kept in the hospital, a source in the hospital said.

Police have also been deployed to secure the ward where Gill is admitted. No one except doctors and their staff is allowed to enter the room.

He was hospitalised in August as well after complaining of breathing difficulties while in detention on treason charges for suspected anti-military remarks.

At the time, the former prime minister had accused the police of “torture and abuse” but they denied mistreating Gill, insisting that Gill was unwell because he suffers from chronic asthma.

The police later released a statement on Gill’s medical condition, saying he is medically fit to be questioned.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

